JAMISON

CHARLES J. SR.,

died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary (Ansel) Jamison. He was the son of the late Lawrence W. Jamison, Sr. and Margaret E. (Tague) Jamison. "Charlie" graduated from LaSalle University and received his law degree from the University of San Diego. He practiced law in San Diego for the entirety of his career, and was a trusted advisor, counselor, and friend to many.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children: Charles J. Jamison, Jr. (Vickie), Patrick L. Jamison (Christie), Mary Jeannine (Gregg Brenner) and his 10 beautiful grand-children. He was the dear brother of Jack Jamison (Kathy), Frank Jamison (Andrea), Mary Katherine (Jim Sullivan), James Jamison, Patricia McNamara, Michael Jamison (Rosemary) and was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Lawrence, William, and Jerome. He loved his many inlaws and extended family members.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Glenside, PA at 1 P.M. Visitation will be at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be sent to A-Team Ministries, an organi-zation devoted to helping pediatric cancer patients and their families, at

https://ateamministries.org.

