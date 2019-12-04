|
MANCINI
CHARLES J., JR. "MAX"
Dec. 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorann (nee Ganci). Devoted father of Janine (David) Massi, Vanessa Mancini and the late Charles V. "Chuck" Mancini. Grandfather of Stephany (Kenneth), Alexandra, Ashleigh, Brittani, Sophia, Julia, Jacob and Ava. Also survived by 4 great-grand-children. Brother of Babe, Chickie and Vernie. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Max was longtime owner of the Mancini Funeral Home located at 13th and Ritner Sts., in South Philadelphia and served for many years as President of the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union. He was also a proud member of Alpha Phi Delta.
Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY 9 until 10 A.M. at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019