Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MANCINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES J. "MAX" MANCINI Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES J. "MAX" MANCINI Jr. Notice
MANCINI
CHARLES J., JR. "MAX"


Dec. 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dorann (nee Ganci). Devoted father of Janine (David) Massi, Vanessa Mancini and the late Charles V. "Chuck" Mancini. Grandfather of Stephany (Kenneth), Alexandra, Ashleigh, Brittani, Sophia, Julia, Jacob and Ava. Also survived by 4 great-grand-children. Brother of Babe, Chickie and Vernie. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Max was longtime owner of the Mancini Funeral Home located at 13th and Ritner Sts., in South Philadelphia and served for many years as President of the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union. He was also a proud member of Alpha Phi Delta.
Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY 9 until 10 A.M. at The Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now