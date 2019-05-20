|
Age 89, of Glenside, passed away four days shy of his 90th birthday; beloved husband of Edith (nee: Patitucci); loving father of Charles DiAddezio and Carol Lynn (Charles IV) Sturges; dear sister of the late William DiAddezio; beloved grandfather of Charles Sturges V. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown. Entombment Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
