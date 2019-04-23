TATUM

CHARLES "Chuck" MARIS JR.

Of Fernandina Beach, FL passed away on April 21, 2019. Chuck was born October 10, 1947, in Radnor, PA to Charles Maris Tatum, Sr. and Margaret Ogden Tatum (nee Garrett). Chuck graduated from Westtown School in West Chester, PA in 1965. He earned a bachelors' degree in Organic Chemistry from Amherst College in 1969 and a Ph.D. degree in Chemistry from Pennsylvania State University in 1976. In 1996, Chuck received an Alumni Fellow Award from the Penn State Eberly College of Science in recognition of his successful career in the chemical industry. After spending three years as an Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Middlebury College, VT (1976-1979), Chuck began his career in the chemical industry as a Senior Scientist at Rohm & Haas, in Phila, PA. Chuck finished his distinguished career as Sr. Vice President and CTO of Rohm & Haas.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Mary M. Tatum; his daughters Rebecca M. Tatum (Dan Ling) and Carrie E. Tatum (Andrew Dunlap); and four grand-children, Margot Tatum-Ling; and Joseph, M.D. and Tatum Dunlap. Chuck is also survived by his brother, John G. Tatum and his sister Margaret O. Tatum. Chuck will always be remembered by his immediate and large, extended family for his kindness, love, respect, generosity and wisdom which he extended so freely to all. Chuck was a modest man of many talents who could relate warmly with anyone he met. He will be dearly remembered and missed by many.

A private family service will be held in Fernandina Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Charles M. Tatum to the Elwyn Foundation (Wechsler Hall), 111 Elwyn Rd., Elwyn, PA 19063 or to the Westtown School, 975 Westtown RD, West Chester, PA 19382 or online at http://www.westtown.edu/tatum65. Arrs.OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS

