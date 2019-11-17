|
GROSH
CHARLES MARTIN, JR.
77, a US Navy veteran, formerly of Willow Grove and Hatboro, passed away on November 9, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Clare Preston (James), his brother, Stephen Grosh (Catherine), 2 nephews and a niece.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, November 19 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at THE JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove PA 19090. Following will be a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at St. David RC Church, 316 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090 with interment at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Southeastern Veterans Center, Spring City, PA 19475.
www.bryersfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019