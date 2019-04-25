McMENAMIN

CHARLES

Kimberton, age 64 - survived by unbelievable love of his life Theresa (Kettinger), two faithful companions Tucker and Kira, sister Jane Sands, wife of brother-in-law Ken, nephews Toby, John, Drew; mother-in-law Rosalinda, wife of the late Joseph Kettinger, in-laws Rosalinda, Maria, Dave (Christy) and Rocco Sabatino; predeceased by sister-in-law Nancy Sabatino. Also survived by nieces and nephews Gabrielle, Greg (Lisa), Jason, Jennifer, Jocelyn (Austin), Justin, Kristen (Kevin) and great nephews Maximillian, Jack, Carmen, Zachary, Quinn and Nolan. Shout out to best friends Kevin, Bernie, Lee and Karen.

Born in Bryn Mawr, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Maher) McMenamin. Archbishop Carroll High School Alum, careers at Acme Markets and US Airways. Avid flying aficionado and private pilot, Phillies fan through thick and thin; never thought he would live to see the Eagles win a Super Bowl! His 3 best C's - Cooking, Cape May, Cars; alias Chic McMenamin, game show host, bring your best trivia here - music, sports, history, politics don't get him started, you name it.

Kind to others, animals rule; amazing in his knowledge of so many things from so many genres - why? "because I read". George Bailey was his movie character model, Andy Griffith his TV good guy.

Every day, since forever, he read the obits, so this one had to exceed expectations. He started it and it had to be finished with a heavy heart - whether you knew him as Bud or Charlie or Charles, he was much loved by many.

This is running Thursday because Thursday's paper has the Food Section; he looked forward to it every week.

Memorial Service at the CAMPBELL-ENNIS-KLOTZBACH FUNERAL HOME 610 S Main St, Phoenixville, PA on Monday April 29, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. Visitation 10:00 -11:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569 or to Cape May County Animal Shelter, DN-501B, 4 Moore Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.

