KIRKPATRICK

CHARLES N. SR.

On June 12, 2019, age 90 of Haddon Heights, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice in Voorhees. Born in Phila. and a lifelong resident of Haddon Heights, he graduated from Haddon Heights High School. He worked as a pressman at the Evening Bulletin where he met his future bride until the paper closed and then he worked at the Daily News until his retirement in 1990. Beloved husband for over 65 years to the late, Ann (nee Hunt). Lovingly survived by his children, Charles N. Kirkpatrick, Jr. (Nancy), Patricia Boorstein (Jerry), Michael Kirkpatrick (Patricia) and Anita Frasier (James Michael); his grand-children, Justin, Jeremy, Jaimie, Katie, Jordan, Kelsey and Kyle; his great grand-children, Jaida, Nicholas and Leia along with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers, Elmer and Joseph Kirkpatrick. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Tuesday, June 18th from 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 11:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at www.samaritannj.org.

