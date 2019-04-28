|
MENSZAK
CHARLES PAUL, JR.
Of Bucks County PA, passed away on April 22, 2019. Charles was born in Philadelphia on November 1, 1950 to the late Charles Paul Menszak Sr. and Doris Menszak (née Henry) and moved from Philadelphia to Bucks County in 1980. Charles practiced law in Philadelphia for 37 years before retiring in 2013. Charles aka "Chuck" was an avid reader, lover of classic rock and collector of Native American art and comic books. Chuck's comic book collection can now be found in the State Library of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.
Charles is survived by his wife of 46 years, Emma Lee (née Engles); son, Todd (Audrey); daughter, Ashley (Michael) and grandson, Bodhi Charles Paul.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 30, from 10 A.M., at the KIRK AND NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL, 333 County Line Road, Feaster-ville PA, 215-354-0085, where Funeral Services will be held at 11 A.M. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019