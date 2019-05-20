ROWAN

CHARLES R. "The Banjo Man"

Passed on May 16, 2019. Charles was a US Army Veteran and a retiree of the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed entertaining others but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Westfield); father of Maureen Miller and Charles (Maryetta) Rowan; devoted Grandpop of 10 grands and 19 great-grand-children; brother of Joan (late Joe) Whoriskey and the late Carol Knight McKenna. He is also survived by 3 stepchildren, especially Joseph (Carmella) Westfield, his close friend Veronica Martindale and num-erous nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. Relatives, friends, members of Quaker City and Gloucester City String Bands, employees of the Philadelphia Phillies and members of the American Legion Post 135 are invited to his Visitation Tues. eve 6:30-9 P.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME (3rd & Wolf Sts.). Another Viewing will be held Wed. morning 10 to11 A.M. at Old Zion Church, 628 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19130. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Burial Fern-wood Cem. Donations in his memory may be made to either the above-mentioned Church, or Alex's Lemonade Stand, 1820 Williamstown Rd., Frank-linville, NJ 08322. To express online condolences:

www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com





