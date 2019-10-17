|
|
STEIN
CHARLES "BUD", III,
Age 87, of Glen Mills, PA died on October 16, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Eileen (Niland) Stein, father of Carol Dambman, Captian James Stein USN Retired (Claudia), and Africa Wayne, grandfather of Rachelle, Joshua, Katherine, and Matthew, and great grand-father of Antonio. Visitation: Saturday from 10-11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Avalon, 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. Memorial Service: Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blind Center or Avalon at blindcenterjerseycape.org, at , or the UMC of Avalon at 3344 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. Condolences:
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019