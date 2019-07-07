CURTIS

CHARLES T.

age 70, of Arley, Alabama passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Wilma (Marcum) Curtis and daughter, Vickie (Curtis) O'Donnell at his side. Charles was born July 26, 1948 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Clarence D. Curtis and Clara (Weller) Curtis. He graduated from West Deptford High School in 1968. Charles was a retired electrician from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 in Philadelphia. On June 28, 1968 Charles married the love of his life, Wilma Marcum from Gibbstown, New Jersey. They had two children. In his youth, Charles was an avid gardener, backpacker and fisherman. His retirement was spent on his family's land in Alabama where he enjoyed bird watching and gardening. Charles is survived by his wife, Wilma Curtis of Arley, AL and daughter Vickie O'Donnell of Williamstown, NJ her husband Kevin O'Donnell; two granddaughters, Devin and Riane O'Donnell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Clara and his son Charles Curtis Jr in 2015. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family requests you perform a random act of kindness on July 26th in memory of Charles (#foryoucharles) and post to social media.

Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019