CHARLES T. "CHUBBY" RANDOLPH

83, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019. He was born Jan. 30, 1936 in Phila., PA was a retired truck driver and a member of Teamsters Local 500. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years Patricia (Hollins); survived by his children Julie Haines (Joseph), Thomas Randolph, Christopher Randolph (Maria) and Monica Kerschner (Russell); his adoring grandchildren Brittany Randolph (Leo), Spencer Randolph and Myles Tafel and his beautiful great grandchildren Olivia and Lorenzo Nestico.
He was a loving husband, loving father, loving grandfather, loving great grandfather and his family adored him. Chubby moved to The Villages, Fl shortly after his wife's passing in 2014 to live near his daughter Julie and her husband Joe. He volunteered at a local church prepping meals for Operation Homebound, played bingo and bunco, learned to golf at 79 and joined a bowling league. He loved talking to people and hearing their stories. He was funny, friendly and out going, greeted everyone with a smile and left everyone he met with a smile on their face.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St Jude's Research Hospital for Children, www.stjude.org/donate. 800-822-6983. 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38015.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
