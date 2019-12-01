|
|
NICOLAI
CHARLES W., JR. "BUCK"
On November 27, 2019, after a Courageous 2 year battle with colon cancer. Age 63, of Hatfield, PA. Buck was the beloved husband of Mary A. (nee Hall). Proud father of Charles J. "Bucky" (Charity), MaryKate (Kyle) Feiser, James W. (Alex Marakowski), Elizabeth M. (Justin) Davey and Matthew R., dear brother of Joanne (Robert) Clothier, Christine (Ron) Warmingham and the late Bernese "Bunny". Relatives and friends are invited to attend Buck's Life Celebration Sunday evening from 6 to 9 P.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY RD., 10975 Academy Rd., Phila., PA 19154 and Monday 9:30 to 11 A.M. at St. Maria Goretti R.C. Parish, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, PA 19440 followed by Buck's Funeral Mass Monday at 11 A.M. Inurnment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions to: Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine, 2nd Floor West, 3400 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104 would be appreciated by Buck's family.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019