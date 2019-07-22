|
|
OLSON
CHARLES W. SR.
Age 89, of Souderton (formerly of Langhorne, PA) passed away on July 18, 2019. Husband of the late Carole J. Olson, father of Charles W. Olson Jr. (Amber), Christina Bajkowsky (Ronald), Craig Olson (Brenda), Constance Hammond (Stephen). Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Viewing Thursday, July 25, from 7-9 P.M. at DUNN-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 378 S. Bellevue Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047. Second Viewing is Friday, July 26, from 10-11 A.M. at Montgomery Square United Methodist Church, 1900 County Line Road, North Wales, PA 19454 followed by a service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make donations to Montgomery Square United Methodist Church at the above address.
Family services are entrusted to DUNN-GIVNISH OF LANGHORNE
Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019