Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES SOLTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES W. "CHUCK" SOLTIS

Notice Condolences Flowers

CHARLES W. "CHUCK" SOLTIS Notice
SOLTIS
CHARLES W. "CHUCK"


Of Gladwyne PA, passed away on April 6, 2019, at the age of 80. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Soltis Long; a daughter, Kristin Warriner; his wife of twenty-five years, Carol Eaton Soltis; and his step-daughter and grandson, Kristin Wyatt and Jackson Wyatt.
His Memorial Service will be held on Sat., May 4th, 11 A.M., in Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made in support of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson. Please make checks payable to Jefferson and mail to: Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Phila., PA 19107 or Soltis Family Scholarship Fund (Templeton Honors College), Eastern University, 1300 Eagle Road, St. Davids PA 19087.

www.chadwickmckinney.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now