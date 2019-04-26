|
SOLTIS
CHARLES W. "CHUCK"
Of Gladwyne PA, passed away on April 6, 2019, at the age of 80. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Soltis Long; a daughter, Kristin Warriner; his wife of twenty-five years, Carol Eaton Soltis; and his step-daughter and grandson, Kristin Wyatt and Jackson Wyatt.
His Memorial Service will be held on Sat., May 4th, 11 A.M., in Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made in support of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson. Please make checks payable to Jefferson and mail to: Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Phila., PA 19107 or Soltis Family Scholarship Fund (Templeton Honors College), Eastern University, 1300 Eagle Road, St. Davids PA 19087.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 26, 2019