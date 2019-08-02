|
|
STANDIFORD
CHARLES W.
On July 31, 2019, age 67 yrs., formerly of Roslyn. Loving husband of Florence (nee Vitale). Father of Dana Jones, Wayne, Nicole Dillon (TJ), Lauren Sahin (Ayhan) and CJ (Michelle). Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Brother of Cheryl Crowley. Preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Doris (nee Goldstein), grandmother Laura Goldstein, and his aunt Lorraine Goldstein. Funeral Mass Monday, 11 A.M., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham, PA 19044. Int. Sunset Memorial Park, 333 County Line Rd. Feasterville, PA 19053. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing at the THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside, PA 19038 Sunday, 6 to 8 P.M. and to the Church Monday after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Roslyn Fire Company, P.O. Box 1081, Roslyn PA 19001 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 2, 2019