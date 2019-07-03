Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
For more information about
CHARLOTTE DUNLAP
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Nativity BVM Church
30 E. Franklin St.
Media, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Nativity BVM Church
30 E. Franklin St.
Media, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE DUNLAP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE B. (Konstance) DUNLAP

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLOTTE B. (Konstance) DUNLAP Notice
DUNLAP
CHARLOTTE B. (nee Konstance)


June 27, 2019. Age 79. Wife of the late Edward N Dunlap; mother of Edward (Mary), Gregory (Roseann), Cheryl Levkoff (James) and Diann Hamilton (Christopher), grand-mother of Samantha and Courtney Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to an Evening Calling on Tuesday, July 9th from 7 to 9 P.M. in the J. NELSON RIGBY FUNERAL HOME, 1 W. Baltimore Ave., Media. Wednesday, July 10th, Morning Calling at 9 A.M. in Church, followed by Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Nativity B.V.M. Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: "The Philadel-phia Zoo/Kidzoou Fund" in Memory of Charlotte Dunlap c/o The Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave., Phila., PA 19104.
Condolences:jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
Download Now