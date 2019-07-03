|
DUNLAP
CHARLOTTE B. (nee Konstance)
June 27, 2019. Age 79. Wife of the late Edward N Dunlap; mother of Edward (Mary), Gregory (Roseann), Cheryl Levkoff (James) and Diann Hamilton (Christopher), grand-mother of Samantha and Courtney Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to an Evening Calling on Tuesday, July 9th from 7 to 9 P.M. in the J. NELSON RIGBY FUNERAL HOME, 1 W. Baltimore Ave., Media. Wednesday, July 10th, Morning Calling at 9 A.M. in Church, followed by Memorial Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Nativity B.V.M. Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: "The Philadel-phia Zoo/Kidzoou Fund" in Memory of Charlotte Dunlap c/o The Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave., Phila., PA 19104.
Condolences:jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019