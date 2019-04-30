|
LODISE
CHARLOTTE F. (nee Bowen)
Retired RN and former member of Army US Cadet Nurse Corps. On April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Aurelio "Ray" Lodise. Devoted mother of Evelynn Kratz, Sheila, Augustine (Kate), Andrea D'Angelo (Tony) and Thomas (Liyun). Dear sister of Evelyn Bowen. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Little Flower Catholic HS for Girls, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila. PA 19140 would be appreciated.
www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019