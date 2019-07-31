Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
View Map
CHARLOTTE HELEN OLSEN

CHARLOTTE HELEN OLSEN Notice
OLSEN
CHARLOTTE HELEN


Age 84, July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Oliver J.; devoted mother of Joseph O. (Nancy), Deborah D'Alessandro (Richard ) and Linda DiCaprio (Dominic); also survived by 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grand-children, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday, 9 A.M., from THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila., followed by her Funeral Services at 10:30 A.M. Int. Fernwood Cemetery.

rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019
