Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLOTTE KURTZMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLOTTE (Feinstein) KURTZMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLOTTE (Feinstein) KURTZMAN Notice
KURTZMAN
CHARLOTTE (nee Feinstein)
On October 24, 2019, of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of Theodore E. Kurtzman; loving mother of Sherri (Timothy) French, Mark (Jessika) Kurtzman and Steve (Christine) Kurtzman; cherished grand-mother of Brittany (Kevin), Timothy Jr., Ryan, Brayden, Ava and Emma; devoted sister of Louis "Unc" (Betty) Feinstein; adored aunt of Scott and Christine. Family and friends are invited to Services Monday, 11:00 A.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. The family will begin receiving at 10:00 A.M. Interment at King David Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center.
(www.demanddeborah.org)

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLOTTE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now