KURTZMAN
CHARLOTTE (nee Feinstein)
On October 24, 2019, of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of Theodore E. Kurtzman; loving mother of Sherri (Timothy) French, Mark (Jessika) Kurtzman and Steve (Christine) Kurtzman; cherished grand-mother of Brittany (Kevin), Timothy Jr., Ryan, Brayden, Ava and Emma; devoted sister of Louis "Unc" (Betty) Feinstein; adored aunt of Scott and Christine. Family and friends are invited to Services Monday, 11:00 A.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. The family will begin receiving at 10:00 A.M. Interment at King David Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center.
