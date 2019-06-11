Home

John F. Fluehr & Sons, Inc. - Philadelphia
3301 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19149
(215) 624-5150
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Bristol Pike and Hulmeville Rd.
Bensalem, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
CHARLOTTE M. (Jones) STELMASKI

CHARLOTTE M. (Jones) STELMASKI
STELMASKI
CHARLOTTE M. (nee Jones)
Formerly of Phila., on June 5, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of John E. Stelmaski, they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on May 30, 2019. Devoted mother of John Jr. (Laurie), Joe (Marie), Jim, and Frank (Shirley); loving Nana of 7; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Thursday, 10 A.M., St. Charles Borromeo Church (Bristol Pike and Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem PA 19020), followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. private. Friends may call Wednesday eve, 7 to 9 P.M., at JOHN F. FLUEHR AND SONS INC., 3301-15 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19149. Donations in her memory may be made to .


Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019
