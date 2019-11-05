|
|
LAMONT
CHERI MAUREEN
Passed away on November 2, 2019, surrounded by her family in Virginia at the age of 71. She was born in Philadelphia to parents Harry and Esther Lamont. She graduated from Temple University with a Master's Degree in Speech and Language Pathology. She worked for over 4 decades in a practice that truly changed the lives of countless clients and families with autism and auditory processing disorders. She was an accomplished poet (accepted to the creative writing master's program at Columbia University), model (featured on the cover of multiple magazines including Redbook) and traveler (once spending 2 months in France). She instilled her altruistic, family focus in her sons Drew and Daniel Harris (both fathers and medical doctors). She is also survived by 3 siblings (Bruce Lamont, Marlene Levy and Carl Lamont), 2 daughters-in-law (Amy Salerno and Stacey Harris), 4 grandchildren (Avery, Reece, Jonah and Nolan Harris) and a labradoodle Scarlett. A Memorial Service will be held at Temple Rodef Shaom in Falls Church, Virginia at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday November 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Cheri's honor to the Virginia Institute of Autism. https://www.viaschool.org/support-via/online-donations/
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 5, 2019