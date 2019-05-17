Home

CHERYL McCLENNEY-BROOKER

CHERYL McCLENNEY-BROOKER Notice
McCLENNEY-BROOKER
CHERYL


Passed away Tuesday May 7th, 2019. She was an extraordinary woman - a champion of the arts and a voice for the overlooked and under represented - an amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend.
Join us in celebrating her life with a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 25, at First African Baptist Church located at 700-798 N. 67th St., Phila. PA 19151, beginning at 10 A.M. We know she touched so many lives, so please help us honor her memory.
Published on Philly.com on May 17, 2019
