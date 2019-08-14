|
|
MANDEL
CHERYL WASHINGTON
Was born on January 31, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Myrtle Kelly Washington and Rutherford Washington. She peacefully went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2019.
Cheryl attended Philadelphia public schools and graduated from Simon Gratz High School. After completing high school, she attended Penn State Univer-sity where she graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in history. Cheryl had a long tenured career as a teacher for the Philadelphia School Board and served in this capacity for over 33 years.
A devoted sister, mother, and grandmother, Cheryl was pre-deceased by her brother, Ronald Washington. She is survived by her brothers, Andre and Kevin Washington, Andrea Thompson; her sons, Shawn (Tanya), Dashiell Elliott (Shaneeka); grandchildren, Niesha Elliott, Steven Elliott, Khamad Elliott, Shawn, Skylar, Kaisem, and Royalty; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Cheryl will be sorely missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life Ceremony on August 30, 2019 in Wilmington, DE.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019