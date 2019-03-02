Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Shiva
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
home of Adam and Jessica Wilf
Dr. Cheryl (Myers) WILF


Dr. Cheryl (Myers) WILF Notice
WILF
DR. CHERYL (nee Myers)
Passed away on Feb. 28, 2019. Born on July 29, 1943 in Havertown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ted and Rae Myers. She was a Kutztown Professor of Political Science. She is survived by her sons Adam (Jessica) Wilf and Ari (Gwen) Wilf; Sister of Elaine Wilderman; Bubbie of Ava, Hannah, Max, Kayla, Aaron, Serena and Aliya. Funeral will be private. Shiva will be observed on Sunday at the home of Adam and Jessica Wilf from 5-7 P.M. and relatives and friends are invited to attend. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Ste 800, Phila., PA 19103, www.nationalmssociety.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 2, 2019
