WOODWARD
CHESTER C.
Chet died in El Paso on September 18th, 2019, after being fatally stabbed while walking to El Paso's Glory Road trolley line. Chet was born in Philadelphia on August 7, 1956 to Chester P. and Margaret M. Woodward and was the young-er brother of Donna and Margo. He grew up in Cinnaminson NJ. Chet had one son Chet Lloyd, who survives him, along with his sisters, four nephews, two aunts and an uncle, and many cousins. Chet's only grandson died in 2018 at age three.
Chet was a complex, amazing person. In his boyhood he became an ardent bird-watcher and collector: of matchbox cars, baseball cards, stamps, coins, friends. His IQ was genius level and his impatience with school began early. But Chet loved his time at Cinnaminson Alternative School, where he made friend-ships he maintained over the years and miles he traveled. These friendships sustained Chet. He credited the Alternative School with liberating him to be his own person, a free-spirited blues drummer. He became a walking encyclopedia of facts about the music and groups of the '60s and '70s. In his early days, Chet played in NJ and PA with the Excellos and others. As a young drummer in California he mingled with the musicians of Jefferson Airplane, the Grateful Dead, Moby Grape. Chet played with blues groups around Philadelphia and West Chester PA. In the 1980's he worked at the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. Later he was on the road with Big Jack Jackson and the Oilers in the US, Canada and Europe; Chet's drumming can be heard on Oilers' CDs and also with Bluesman Willie and The South Street Runners. After moving to El Paso in the 1990's Chet alternated between gigs with Ragged but Right and others, playing drums or guitar as often as possible while employed as a cell-phone technician. Chet loved El Paso Strong, the many 'brothers and sisters' he found there, and the music. Even after nearly thirty years in El Paso, though, Chet remained a king-size Phillies and Eagles fan.
We all know the adversities Chet faced. He could be exasperating, maddening, as he marched to his own drumbeat. We wished Chet could have had a more secure and comfortable life, but that wasn't his priority. We're told to live 'in the moment' and Chet definitely did that. He had no regrets about the past, no worries about the future. Facing any obstacle or disappoint-ment, Chet's response was "It's cool. It's all cool." He didn't worry about what people thought of him or about future security, only about living free. And doing what he loved, playing his drums.
Chet's El Paso friends held a celebration of his life at the Cincinnati Street Rocking Cigar Bar and Grill. His Cinnaminson friends, including some from his earliest days as a drummer, met to remember him at Third State Brewery in Burlington NJ.
Chet was cremated in El Paso and after family Prayer Services in Hershey Mills PA and Coxsackie NY, was buried with his parents at St. Mary's Cemetery in Coxsackie. His family thanks all who befriended Chet, and sometimes rescued him from his carefree ways, over the years. We trust there is peace and joy for him now, with the music he loves and the music buddies he's lost.
RIP, Chet. You were loved.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019