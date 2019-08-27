Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTIAN MILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTIAN M. MILTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTIAN M. MILTON Notice
MILTON
CHRISTIAN M.
August 25, 2019, of Wynne-wood, PA. Beloved husband of Rana Nikpour. Devoted father of Deborah Milton Bell (Lawrence). Loving grandfather of Alexander Owen. Dear stepfather of Layla Greytok, and Amir Ganji (Jennifer). Step-grandfather of James and Jasmine Greytok and Jonathan and Aryanna Ganji. Also survived by his brothers Frank R. and Paul J. Milton.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at 10 A.M., on Thursday, Aug. 29, with Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA. Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington DC 20090-6231 or to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagers-town MD 21741-5030.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.