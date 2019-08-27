|
MILTON
CHRISTIAN M.
August 25, 2019, of Wynne-wood, PA. Beloved husband of Rana Nikpour. Devoted father of Deborah Milton Bell (Lawrence). Loving grandfather of Alexander Owen. Dear stepfather of Layla Greytok, and Amir Ganji (Jennifer). Step-grandfather of James and Jasmine Greytok and Jonathan and Aryanna Ganji. Also survived by his brothers Frank R. and Paul J. Milton.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at 10 A.M., on Thursday, Aug. 29, with Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr, PA. Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington DC 20090-6231 or to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagers-town MD 21741-5030.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019