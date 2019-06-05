Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINE LOESCHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINE (Carson) LOESCHE

Notice Condolences Flowers

CHRISTINE (Carson) LOESCHE Notice
LOESCHE
CHRISTINE (nee Carson)


Christine Carson Loesche, lately of Surprise, AZ and formerly of Bryn Mawr, passed away on January 19, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held for Chris on Saturday, June 15th at 11 A.M. at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
A reception will follow at the Millridge Manor House, 975 Mill Road, Bryn Mawr. She was the widow of William P. "Pete" Loesche and is survived by her children, Nancy Klinger (Adrian), Jamie Petro (Dominick) and Stacy Loesche, and by five grandchildren and four siblings. Contributions in Chris' memory may be made to , 7272 Green-ville Ave., Dallas TX 75231 or to a .
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.