LOESCHE
CHRISTINE (nee Carson)
Christine Carson Loesche, lately of Surprise, AZ and formerly of Bryn Mawr, passed away on January 19, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be held for Chris on Saturday, June 15th at 11 A.M. at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010.
A reception will follow at the Millridge Manor House, 975 Mill Road, Bryn Mawr. She was the widow of William P. "Pete" Loesche and is survived by her children, Nancy Klinger (Adrian), Jamie Petro (Dominick) and Stacy Loesche, and by five grandchildren and four siblings. Contributions in Chris' memory may be made to , 7272 Green-ville Ave., Dallas TX 75231 or to a .
Published on Philly.com on June 14, 2019