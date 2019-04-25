|
BLEI
CHRISTINE M. (nee Vogt)
Age 77, of the Philadelphia Protestant Home, died peacefully on April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Deborah Krikalo and her husband Michael; Rebecca Sahlman and her husband Christer and Katrina Smith and her husband Charles; sister of Emmy Lou, Elizabeth and Hubert; also survived by her grandchildren Johan, Katherine and Anna. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday beginning 9:00 A.M. at the Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6401 Martins Mill Road, Phila., PA 19111. (to be held in social hall). Services 10:30 A.M. Christine will be laid to rest with her late husband at Lawnview Cem., Rockledge PA.
RICHARDSON'S 215-728-1050
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 25, 2019