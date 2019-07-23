MARI-MAZZOLA

CHRISTINE

On July 21, 2019, of Washington Twp. Age 53. Wife of Peter. Mother of Santina and Victoria. Sister of Laura, Fred, Pam, and Marc. Daughter-in-law of Marie. Sister-in-law of Mary, Paul, John, Carmel, and Joe. She is also survived by her sweet Donna and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Christine was a Vice President with South Jersey Industries holding key executive positions in Audit, Risk and Business Transformation. She was a member of the Board of Directors for the Kennedy Healthcare Foundation, United Way of Gloucester County and the March of Dimes, South Jersey Division. She served as the executive sponsor of SJI's Women's Leadership Initiative and was a member of the Forum of Executive Women and the .

Viewing Thurs. 5 – 8 P.M. at The Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Washington Twp., NJ. Mass Friday 10 A.M. at the Church. IntermentNew St. Mary's Cem., Bellmawr.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory may be made to the Mari-Mazzola Pancreatic Cancer Fund at https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MED&fund=840930 or Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia PA 19104, please include Mari-Mazzola Pancreatic Cancer Fund in memo line and make checks payable to Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania. www.egizifuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019