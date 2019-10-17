Home

Age 48, of West Grove, PA, died surrounded by his family on Oct. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Kelly (née Bossert); devoted father of Capt. Christopher W., U.S. Army (Lisa) and Josey; loving Pops of Emily Nicole, and dear son of Deacon Tim and Anita. Chris is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Saturday, October 19 from 9 to 10:45 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, Pa. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at the above listed Church.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019
