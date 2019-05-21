|
|
NEILSON
CINDY MARIA (nee Bellini)
May 20, 2019, Age 51. Beloved wife of Todd B. Loving mother of Todd Bryce II and Nicholas Louis. Devoted sister of Alfred (Lisa) Bellini. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may offer condolences to her family Wed-nesday 6-8 P.M. at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME 11010 Knights Rd. and Thursday 9:30-10:45 A.M. at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Donations in Cindy's name may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children. To share a memory of Cindy, please visit: www.tjfluehr.com.
Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019