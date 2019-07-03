Home

CLAIRE ALBERTA ORTHNER


1927 - 2019
CLAIRE ALBERTA ORTHNER Notice
ORTHNER
CLAIRE ALBERTA


Of Mays Landing NJ, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Division. Born on November 24, 1927 to Hugo and Grace Schmidt. Widow of Milton L. Orthner. Beloved mother of Mark (Anne) Orthner and Grace (Ricky) Nelson. Proud grandmother of Linda Orthner, Denise Orthner (Kyle Hart), and Victoria Martin-Nelson. Claire grew up on Princeton Avenue in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia. She had recently moved to Mays Land-ing after residing in Elmtowne, NJ for the past 14 years. She was employed by the School District of Philadelphia at Mastbaum Vocational and Mayfair Elementary Schools, and then INA/CIGNA in Phila-delphia and Voorhees.
Services for Claire will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atlantic City Rescue Mission, 2009 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City NJ 08401. Condolences may be shared at

lpwoosterfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 3, 2019
