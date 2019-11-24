|
|
CRAWFORD
CLAIRE (nee Martin)
Age 76, on Nov. 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Walt, devoted mother of Kevin (Barbara), Christopher (Linda) and Sean (Andrea), loving grandmother of Evan, Carter, Christian, Olivia, Chase, Braeden, Kerry, Laila and Bree, cherished sister of the late Paul (Joanne) Martin, James (Kathleen) Martin, Richard Martin, Rosemary (James) McCauley, Donna (Frank) Donahue and the late Terry (Joseph) Bozzelli. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Tuesday 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment private. Contributions to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Attn: Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111.
SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019