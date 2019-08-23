|
JASIUKIEWICZ
CLAIRE J. (nee Chance)
86, passed away on August 20, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Alexander Jasiukiewicz; loving mother of Stephen Jasiukiewicz (Lisa) and Claire Blair (Henry); devoted grandmother of Kristin Sindoni (Christopher), Sean Jasiukiewicz (Marielle), Stephen Blair and Madeleine Blair; great grand-mother of Lillian Sindoni and Thomas Sindoni
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 10:00-11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at SS Simon and Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 23, 2019