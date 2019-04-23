O'NEILL

Of Blue Bell PA, passed on April 16, 2019, at age 90. Born in Atlantic City she was raised in Philadelphia. Pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, John J. O'Neill, she is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Mark Blume); son, John (Stephanie); two nieces and one nephew.

Claire was a life-long learner and educator. She graduated from Temple University with honors and earned her Masters in Education. Claire's teaching career began at Temple and would include tenures at several schools in the Wissahickon School District where she focused on elementary educa-tion and played an integral role in the development of full-day kindergarten at Stony Creek.

Claire was a devoted wife, mother, friend and teacher who shared her many gifts with others without hesitation. She brought boundless energy, extreme creativity and a conta-gious enthusiasm to any task. Claire volunteered for count-less community and church events, including with her husband John, acting as docents for the Philadelphia Flower Show.

A voracious reader of literature and patron of the Arts, Claire enjoyed gardening, creating flower displays, cooking and entertaining.

Claire met John at Temple. Together they shared 65 years of marriage that included national and world travel, vaca-tions at Cape Cod, and gather-ings with family and friends.

