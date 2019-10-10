|
|
WEISMAN
CLAIRE (nee Jarin)
On October 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Snyder and the late Sylvan Weisman; Loving mother of Ilene Van Dyke, Jeannie (and the late Arnold) Sulby and Carl (Cassie Matek-Weisman) Weisman; Devoted grandmother of Noah (Kristen), Ari (Kelsey) and Emily. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Friday, 12 Noon precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Following interment all are invited to Green Hill Condo - East Bldg., 1001 City Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096. Shiva will continue Saturday Evening and Sunday at Green Hill Condo - West Bldg. Contributions in her memory may be made to Brith Sholom Foundation, Attn: Michael Schaeffer, 3939 Conshohocken Ave., Phila., PA 19131.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019