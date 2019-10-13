|
|
HOIFJELD
REV. DR. CLAIROLD B.
"CLAIR"
On Sept 25, 2019. He was 89. Beloved husband of Ginny Hoifjeld (nee Helberg); father of the late Paul Hoifjeld, Grace Esther Klick (Ronald), Mark Wesley Hoifjeld, and Ruth Deborah Hoifjeld; grandfather of 4; great-grandfather of 4.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday, Nov 1, 2019, from 2:30 P.M., and Memorial Service 3 P.M., at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 65 East Street Rd., Feasterville PA 19053. Donations in his memory to ELCA World Hunger, P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019