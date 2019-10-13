Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church
65 East Street Rd.
Feasterville, PA
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church
65 East Street Rd.
Feasterville, PA
REV. DR CLAIROLD "CLAIR" HOIFJELD

REV. DR CLAIROLD "CLAIR" HOIFJELD Notice
HOIFJELD
REV. DR. CLAIROLD B.
"CLAIR"
On Sept 25, 2019. He was 89. Beloved husband of Ginny Hoifjeld (nee Helberg); father of the late Paul Hoifjeld, Grace Esther Klick (Ronald), Mark Wesley Hoifjeld, and Ruth Deborah Hoifjeld; grandfather of 4; great-grandfather of 4.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday, Nov 1, 2019, from 2:30 P.M., and Memorial Service 3 P.M., at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 65 East Street Rd., Feasterville PA 19053. Donations in his memory to ELCA World Hunger, P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield, VA 22116.

www.wetzelandson.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019
