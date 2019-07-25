|
|
D'ACHILLE
CLARA CIANELLI
Of Ardmore passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019. Clara is the wife of the late Guerriero V. D'Achille. She is the mother of Dominic D'Achille (Mary), Vinceslao "Vince" D'Achille (Vania), Clara Burke (Robert), and the late Angelo and Clara D'Achille, grandmother of Gary (Trish), Grace (Chris), Stephen, and Peter, great grandmother of Emma Grace and was prede-ceased by her brothers: Nick, Angelo and Vinceslao Cianelli.
Family and friends may call 3 to 5 P.M. Sunday and 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Monday in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. in St. Denis Church. Int St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Kevin Cain Memorial Foun-dation, P.O. Box 536, Haver-town, PA 19083.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019