FUHS

CLARE B. (nee McWilliams)

formerly of Mount Laurel, NJ, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 6, 2019. Clare was 91 years old.

Clare was the beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Fuhs for 45 years until his passing in 2000. Loving mother of Bernadette "Detta" Burcat (Bruce) and Kathleen "Kate" Karatas (Hasan). Dear Mom Mom of Leah Burcat (Nathan), Rick Burcat (Kiri), Emre Karatas, and Evin Karatas. She is predeceased by her son, Richard Fuhs Jr. and her siblings Francis "Ben" McWilliams, Anne "Nancy" Keating, and Mary Kling. She is also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 11th, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at GIVNISH OF CINNAMINSON, NJ, 1200 Route 130 North. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clare's memory may be made to Divine Word Missionaries, 101 Park Street, Bordentown, NJ, 08505, or to VITAS Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit

Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019