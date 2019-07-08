Home

POWERED BY

Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
2500 Branch Pike
Cinnaminson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARE FUHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARE B. (McWilliams) FUHS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARE B. (McWilliams) FUHS Notice
FUHS
CLARE B. (nee McWilliams)


formerly of Mount Laurel, NJ, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 6, 2019. Clare was 91 years old.
Clare was the beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Fuhs for 45 years until his passing in 2000. Loving mother of Bernadette "Detta" Burcat (Bruce) and Kathleen "Kate" Karatas (Hasan). Dear Mom Mom of Leah Burcat (Nathan), Rick Burcat (Kiri), Emre Karatas, and Evin Karatas. She is predeceased by her son, Richard Fuhs Jr. and her siblings Francis "Ben" McWilliams, Anne "Nancy" Keating, and Mary Kling. She is also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 11th, from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at GIVNISH OF CINNAMINSON, NJ, 1200 Route 130 North. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clare's memory may be made to Divine Word Missionaries, 101 Park Street, Bordentown, NJ, 08505, or to VITAS Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit
www.Givnish.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now