Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARE DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARE L. DAVIS

Notice Condolences Flowers

CLARE L. DAVIS Notice
DAVIS
CLARE L.
Age 97, of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away on February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel D. Davis. Loving mother of Ellen (Lee) Meadvin and Ted (Lynne) Davis. Cherished grand-mother of Dr. Jodi Meadvin, Leah Meadvin, Ben Meadvin, Erica (Rich) Blann, Jennifer (Ariel) Lavinbuk. Great grand-mother of Justin and Brody Blann, Jacob and Lucy Lavinbuk. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Emeth Shalom Cemetery in Pleasantville, NJ at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Contributions can be made to the or any hospice organization.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now