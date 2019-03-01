|
|
DAVIS
CLARE L.
Age 97, of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away on February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel D. Davis. Loving mother of Ellen (Lee) Meadvin and Ted (Lynne) Davis. Cherished grand-mother of Dr. Jodi Meadvin, Leah Meadvin, Ben Meadvin, Erica (Rich) Blann, Jennifer (Ariel) Lavinbuk. Great grand-mother of Justin and Brody Blann, Jacob and Lucy Lavinbuk. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Emeth Shalom Cemetery in Pleasantville, NJ at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Contributions can be made to the or any hospice organization.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019