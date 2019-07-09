Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Ave
Ardsley, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Ave
Ardsley, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARE MARRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARE M. (Cahill) MARRON


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARE M. (Cahill) MARRON Notice
MARRON
CLARE M. (nee Cahill)


Age 85, on July 6, 2019, of Ardsley, formerly of Germantown. Wife of Henry "Hank". Mother of Mary Kay O'Donnell (John), Patrick (Suzanne), Margie, John (Bernadette), Jake, and Debbie Beninati. Grandmother of 14. Sister of Rita Millman, Richard Cahill, and the late Rev. Joseph T. Cahill, Dolores, Leon, Elbert, and Paul. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 8:30-10:15 A.M. at the Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement 40 Franciscan Way, Garrison, NY 10524.

JOHN F. MURRAY F.H., Flourtown

www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now