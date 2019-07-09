|
MARRON
CLARE M. (nee Cahill)
Age 85, on July 6, 2019, of Ardsley, formerly of Germantown. Wife of Henry "Hank". Mother of Mary Kay O'Donnell (John), Patrick (Suzanne), Margie, John (Bernadette), Jake, and Debbie Beninati. Grandmother of 14. Sister of Rita Millman, Richard Cahill, and the late Rev. Joseph T. Cahill, Dolores, Leon, Elbert, and Paul. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 10:30 A.M. at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 8:30-10:15 A.M. at the Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement 40 Franciscan Way, Garrison, NY 10524.
JOHN F. MURRAY F.H., Flourtown www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019