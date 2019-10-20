Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
CLARE M. (Duffy) RIDDLE

CLARE M. (Duffy) RIDDLE Notice
RIDDLE
CLARE M. (nee Duffy)


Of Ardmore on MARCH 17, 2019. Clare is the loving mother of Joanne Quintile (Alfredo), Stacy Burton (William), devoted grandmother of Ryan Burton (Julia), Kaitlin Quintile, Christopher Burton, Meghan Burton and Kristin Presel (Nicholas), great -grandmother of Brady and Claire and sister of the late Sr. Anne Mary Duffy, R.S.M. Family and friends may call 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Tuesday in the Funeral Home of JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M. Interment is in St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to John W. Hallahan Girls Catholic High School, 311 N. 19th St, Phila., Pa 19103.
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019
