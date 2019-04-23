|
|
BROWN
CLARE R. (nee McConnell)
Age 82, of Glenside, on April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of William T. Brown, Jr. Also survived by sons William and John (Suzanne Nam); her treasured grandchildren Ella and Bix Nam-Brown; special cousins Thomas Reilly (Patricia) and Mary Frances Kutzer (Ted); brothers-in-law Gene Kelley and Jack Bythrow; and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Rose McConnell, brother Hugh, and sisters Rosemary and Terri. Clare taught at Olney and LaSalle High Schools and was a longtime guide at Morris Arboretum. Clare traveled widely but her favorite trips were to Thailand, Italy and Spain with family. Visitation Thursday, April 25, 10 A.M. at Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.) Glenside, PA 19038, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to Arden Theatre Co. Devel., 40 N. 2nd St., Phila, PA 19106.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019