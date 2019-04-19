Home

Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home - Lansdowne
85 East Baltimore Avenue
Lansdowne, PA 19050
610-626-3037
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Philomena Church
Baltimore and Highland Avenue
Lansdowne, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Philomena Church
Baltimore and Highland Avenue
Lansdowne, PA
CLARENCE MAKIN "Buzzy" SMITH Jr.

SMITH
CLARENCE MAKIN, JR. "Buzzy"


74, of Lansdowne, PA died April 15, 2019 at Pennsylvania Hospital. Loving husband of Coleen (nee Ebsworth) Smith and devoted father of Clarence Makin Smith III and Conard Smith. Also survived by brother Mike Smith and his in-laws Joe and Robin Bahr, Mike and Annie Welz, Karen Ash and Billy, Lori and Mike, Tommy Ebsworth, Sharon White, Shelly and Sal Lovagillo and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 A.M. at St. Philomena Church, Baltimore at Highland Aves., Lansdowne, PA 19050 where family and friends may visit from 9-10:30 A.M. in the Church. Interment will be private. Join us for a Celebration of Life at the Twentieth Century Club immediately after Mass.

www.doylestonelake.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
