NISSLEY
CLARK D.
Died on Sunday, June 23, 2019, age 63. Beloved husband of Debbie Deverant Nissley. Devoted father of Kristine M. Nissley-Murawski (Joshua) and Steven D. Nissley (Ashley Palmer). Grandfather of Olivia Nissley. Survived by 2 brothers, 2 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday 9:30 - 10:30 A.M., St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. private. Memorials in Clark's name may be made to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Cupp Bldg., 1st Fl, Attn: Candace Cooper, Phila., PA 19104.
Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019