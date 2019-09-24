|
PALMIERI
CLAUDIA A. (nee Casale)
September 20, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph M. Palmieri; mother of Celeste M. Veneri, Joseph M. Palmieri (Donna), Mary Jane R. Durkin (the late Martin J. Durkin), John A. Palmieri (Loretta), and the late Michael J. Palmieri (Anna); also survived by 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. at St. Albert The Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, and to her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Central Assn. of the Miraculous Metal, 475 E. Chelten Ave., Phila. Pa. 19144 would be appreciated.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019