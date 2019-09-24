Home

Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Albert The Great Church
212 Welsh Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Albert The Great Church
212 Welsh Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA
View Map
CLAUDIA A. (Casale) PALMIERI

CLAUDIA A. (Casale) PALMIERI Notice
PALMIERI
CLAUDIA A. (nee Casale)
September 20, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph M. Palmieri; mother of Celeste M. Veneri, Joseph M. Palmieri (Donna), Mary Jane R. Durkin (the late Martin J. Durkin), John A. Palmieri (Loretta), and the late Michael J. Palmieri (Anna); also survived by 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday 9:30 A.M. at St. Albert The Great Church, 212 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley, and to her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Central Assn. of the Miraculous Metal, 475 E. Chelten Ave., Phila. Pa. 19144 would be appreciated.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 24, 2019
