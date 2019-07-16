|
Age 81, of Wayne, PA. Suddenly on June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Mains). Father of Laura W. Ferrara (Tom), Clayton S. Wetzel III (Sandra), Christopher K. Wetzel (Kimberly) and Jamie H. Wetzel (Amy); also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sister Helena W. Roller (Douglas) and cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Fri July 19, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Episopal Church, 104 Louella Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Visitaion between 9:30 to 11 A.M. in church, Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contibutions to the above named church in his name would be appreciated.
