Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CLAYTON WETZEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLAYTON S. "TONY" WETZEL Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLAYTON S. "TONY" WETZEL Jr. Notice
WETZEL
CLAYTON S. "TONY" JR.
Age 81, of Wayne, PA. Suddenly on June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Mains). Father of Laura W. Ferrara (Tom), Clayton S. Wetzel III (Sandra), Christopher K. Wetzel (Kimberly) and Jamie H. Wetzel (Amy); also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sister Helena W. Roller (Douglas) and cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Fri July 19, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Episopal Church, 104 Louella Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Visitaion between 9:30 to 11 A.M. in church, Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contibutions to the above named church in his name would be appreciated.

STUARD NEWTOWN SQ. SINCE 1822

logo


Published on Philly.com on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.